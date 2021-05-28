Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,901,869,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,768,000 after buying an additional 3,226,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,202,000 after buying an additional 1,418,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,222 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.14. 795,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,051,324. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $361.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.