Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Given New C$136.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$128.00 to C$136.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BMO. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cannonball Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.56.

BMO opened at $104.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $48.87 and a 12 month high of $105.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.8782 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

