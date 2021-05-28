Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$141.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$141.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BMO. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a C$131.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$120.00 price objective (up previously from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$136.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$128.08.

TSE:BMO opened at C$126.18 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$67.57 and a 1 year high of C$127.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$117.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$104.76. The company has a market cap of C$81.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.35.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The company had revenue of C$6.98 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 11.4899994 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

