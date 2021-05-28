Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 186,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,002 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

LUMN stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

LUMN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.03.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.