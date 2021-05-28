Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.79 Million Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 95.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,368,168 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Invesco by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Invesco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 870,488 shares of company stock worth $23,207,401. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $28.46 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Invesco’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

