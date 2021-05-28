Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2 Million Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 162.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,388 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Silgan during the fourth quarter worth about $36,498,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,693,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,777,000 after acquiring an additional 340,398 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,588,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,064,000 after acquiring an additional 257,688 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Silgan by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,039,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,708,000 after acquiring an additional 216,214 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Silgan by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 746,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,688,000 after purchasing an additional 122,078 shares during the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLGN. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Silgan in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $42.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average of $39.06. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 18.30%.

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

