Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 138.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,162 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,279 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,877,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,227,259,000 after purchasing an additional 494,023 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5,309.2% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,211,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $136,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $111,574,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 909,112 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $102,575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 659,250 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $74,383,000 after purchasing an additional 112,511 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $132.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.91. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 327.32% and a negative net margin of 104.19%. The firm had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.54) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 EPS for the current year.

WYNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.19.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

