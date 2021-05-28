Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $1.88 Million in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.26% of Bit Digital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bit Digital by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Bit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $955,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Bit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $3,313,000. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTBT stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.69. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

