Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 85.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 282,134 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 509.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 39.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ROL opened at $33.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average is $36.78. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

ROL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

