Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Short Interest Update

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 190.5% from the April 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Bank of South Carolina news, insider Sheryl G. Sharry acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,920.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas H. Sass sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of South Carolina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of South Carolina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of South Carolina by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKSC opened at $19.81 on Friday. Bank of South Carolina has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $25.65. The company has a market cap of $109.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides financial services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

