Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €55.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DWNI. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Wohnen has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €50.15 ($59.00).

DWNI opened at €52.26 ($61.48) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €44.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €42.06. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12-month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

