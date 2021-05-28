Barclays Cuts Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $59.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $77.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $49.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -45.10 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day moving average is $65.22. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $41.51 and a 52 week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 50.47% and a negative net margin of 34.39%. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $1,712,137.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,750.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total transaction of $2,577,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,975,796.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,678 shares of company stock worth $11,593,479 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 8.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

