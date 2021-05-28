Barclays Increases Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $65.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price upped by Barclays from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Edison International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.29.

EIX opened at $55.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.97. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 65.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $778,623,000 after buying an additional 5,248,524 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $285,054,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,003,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,192,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Attestor Ltd bought a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth about $124,232,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

