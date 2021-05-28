Barclays Initiates Coverage on Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF)

Investment analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Embracer Group AB (publ) alerts:

THQQF opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. Embracer Group AB has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $35.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.42.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.