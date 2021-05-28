Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 172.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 118.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Barings BDC by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,053,000 after buying an additional 959,979 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Barings BDC by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 60,093 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $919,000. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

