Baudax Bio (BXRX) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ: BXRX) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Baudax Bio to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baudax Bio and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Baudax Bio $490,000.00 -$76.10 million -0.40 Baudax Bio Competitors $1.94 billion $96.17 million 40.81

Baudax Bio’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Baudax Bio. Baudax Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Baudax Bio and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baudax Bio N/A N/A N/A Baudax Bio Competitors -39.15% 16.05% -9.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Baudax Bio and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baudax Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A Baudax Bio Competitors 92 387 517 15 2.45

As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 11.27%. Given Baudax Bio’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Baudax Bio has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Baudax Bio has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baudax Bio’s competitors have a beta of 6.76, indicating that their average share price is 576% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.4% of Baudax Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Baudax Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Baudax Bio competitors beat Baudax Bio on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

