Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $15,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,525,000 after buying an additional 154,157 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 159,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after purchasing an additional 14,974 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 101,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,080.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.46.

NYSE BAX opened at $81.81 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.91.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.