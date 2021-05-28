BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $155 million-$160 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.80 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of BBQ from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of BBQ from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

NASDAQ BBQ traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,374. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 2.12. BBQ has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.31 million during the quarter. BBQ had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%.

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 20,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $288,854.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 63,317 shares of company stock valued at $921,109 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers.

