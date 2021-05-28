Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.54. Beacon Roofing Supply reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $4.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $4.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 2.41%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BECN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.56. 7,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day moving average of $47.05. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $60.93.

In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $324,321.75. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 563,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,001,013.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,642 shares of company stock worth $972,544 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

