Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $107.31

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.31 ($1.40) and traded as high as GBX 136.40 ($1.78). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 134.60 ($1.76), with a volume of 1,411,395 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEG. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on the stock. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of £203.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 123.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 107.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Begbies Traynor Group’s payout ratio is currently -5.60%.

About Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

