Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $104.08 and last traded at $104.08. Approximately 3,083 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDRFF shares. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.38 and its 200 day moving average is $108.40.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

