Beldex (BDX) Trading Up 13.1% Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 28th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $58.11 million and $157,520.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0593 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

