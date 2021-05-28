BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.62.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLU. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BELLUS Health in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLU traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.26. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 249,173.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that BELLUS Health will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.