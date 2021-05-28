Beowulf (BWF) Market Capitalization Hits $7.79 Million

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Beowulf has a total market capitalization of $7.79 million and $19,337.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beowulf has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beowulf coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00081539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00019630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.75 or 0.00913976 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,327.07 or 0.09249769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00091726 BTC.

Beowulf Profile

Beowulf is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Buying and Selling Beowulf

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beowulf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beowulf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

