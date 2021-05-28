Berry Data (BRY) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.32 Million

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 28th. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and approximately $154,504.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Berry Data has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.16 or 0.00006047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00061496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.85 or 0.00324220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.36 or 0.00185722 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004138 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00031939 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

