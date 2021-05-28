Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Posts Earnings Results

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $118.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $75.23 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.19.

In related news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,588 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.53.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

