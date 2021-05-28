Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 54,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,877,811 shares.The stock last traded at $119.86 and had previously closed at $116.96.

The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBY. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.26.

In related news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $485,242.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,298 shares of company stock worth $5,600,588 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after buying an additional 1,682,939 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,747,000 after buying an additional 2,464,803 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $537,004,000 after buying an additional 240,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $509,271,000 after buying an additional 105,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $355,409,000 after buying an additional 239,631 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.72.

About Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.