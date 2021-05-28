Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Shares Up 1%

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,660 ($34.75) and last traded at GBX 2,600 ($33.97). 33,706 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 33,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,575 ($33.64).

The firm has a market capitalization of £243.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,986.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,324.

In related news, insider Wlliam Hindmarsh sold 849,398 shares of Best of the Best stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,400 ($31.36), for a total value of £20,385,552 ($26,633,854.19).

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

