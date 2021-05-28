BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $510.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to post $510.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $510.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $510.00 million. BGC Partners reported sales of $519.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $567.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 36.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised BGC Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 958.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in BGC Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGC Partners stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.84. 209,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,992,248. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

