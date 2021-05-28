BHZ Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 25,645 Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 25,645 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRNY. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 44,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,662,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,164 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 82,289 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 13,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kearny Financial stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 22.00%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

