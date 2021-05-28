BHZ Capital Management LP Has $441,000 Holdings in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB)

BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.28% of MainStreet Bancshares worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNSB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 46,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. 47.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MainStreet Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

MNSB opened at $21.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.92. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $22.06.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $14.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

