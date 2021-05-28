Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.04. Big Lots also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.000-1.150 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital cut shares of Big Lots from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a sell rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.89.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $64.54 on Friday. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $72.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Big Lots will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $390,813.00. Also, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

