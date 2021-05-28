Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Strong Earnings

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) saw strong trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 21,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 601,313 shares.The stock last traded at $59.07 and had previously closed at $64.54.

The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

BIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.89.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $390,813.00. Insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Big Lots during the first quarter worth $24,888,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Big Lots by 193.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after acquiring an additional 304,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $10,612,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter valued at $15,210,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at $9,210,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.36.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

