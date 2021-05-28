Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Bilibili from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, 86 Research upgraded Bilibili from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.56.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $104.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.92. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bilibili by 85.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

