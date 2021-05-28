Binance USD (BUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $8.71 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance USD has a total market cap of $8.71 billion and approximately $6.44 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00080158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00019423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $328.84 or 0.00911694 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.48 or 0.09377878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00091266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 8,706,175,000 coins. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

