Bintex Futures 1-Day Volume Tops $1.35 Million (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00002133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $77,175.25 and approximately $1.35 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00061092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.12 or 0.00326100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.87 or 0.00186190 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004108 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00031870 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

