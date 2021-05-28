Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Insider Sells $358,280.00 in Stock

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total transaction of $358,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $409.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 89.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $415.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.75. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $228.66 and a one year high of $444.83.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 48.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,098,000 after purchasing an additional 56,501 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $1,544,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,588,000 after acquiring an additional 116,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth $37,066,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

