BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.03% from the stock’s current price.

BCRX has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $14.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The business had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $92,671.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at $134,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,770,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 614.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,170,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,955 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,539,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,740,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,469,000 after purchasing an additional 931,841 shares during the period. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

