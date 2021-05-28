Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.15 million-$38.59 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.20 million.

Shares of Biofrontera stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.01. 705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,784. The firm has a market cap of $198.80 million, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Biofrontera has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 43.10% and a negative return on equity of 133.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biofrontera stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) by 1,570.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,349 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Biofrontera worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis.

