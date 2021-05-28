Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.15 million-$38.59 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.20 million.
Shares of Biofrontera stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.01. 705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,784. The firm has a market cap of $198.80 million, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Biofrontera has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71.
Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 43.10% and a negative return on equity of 133.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter.
Biofrontera Company Profile
Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis.
