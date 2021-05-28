Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Gap Up to $82.54

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $82.54, but opened at $85.00. Biohaven Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $84.40, with a volume of 1,005 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BHVN shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs purchased 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

