BioPharma Credit PLC (BPCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON BPCR opened at GBX 0.97 ($0.01) on Friday. BioPharma Credit has a 1 year low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.03 ($0.01). The company has a market capitalization of £13.30 million and a PE ratio of 10.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.98.

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, invests in interest-bearing debt assets secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the royalties and sales of life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

