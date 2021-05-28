BioPharma Credit PLC (BPCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON BPCR opened at GBX 0.97 ($0.01) on Friday. BioPharma Credit has a 1 year low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.03 ($0.01). The company has a market capitalization of £13.30 million and a PE ratio of 10.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.98.
BioPharma Credit Company Profile
Recommended Story: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for BioPharma Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPharma Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.