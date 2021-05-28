Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIRDF. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS BIRDF opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $8.23.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

