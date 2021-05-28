BitBall Achieves Market Cap of $1.28 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. BitBall has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $898,566.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,974.09 or 0.99676312 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00035795 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00009467 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00091357 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000973 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

