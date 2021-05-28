BitCapitalVendor Market Capitalization Tops $1.75 Million (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Over the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $1.75 million and $306,568.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCapitalVendor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00080418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00019218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.88 or 0.00901884 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,255.24 or 0.09177952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00091307 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Coin Profile

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) is a coin. Its launch date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

