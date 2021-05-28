Bitcoin Zero (BZX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $21.00

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $63,972.15 and $21.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00060720 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.79 or 0.00331159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00185207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004071 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00032861 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

