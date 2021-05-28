BitCore 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $524,331.00 (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 30.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001795 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded 31.4% higher against the US dollar. BitCore has a market capitalization of $11.98 million and approximately $524,331.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,841.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.35 or 0.06960498 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $696.89 or 0.01891600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.95 or 0.00485725 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.26 or 0.00190722 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.91 or 0.00662052 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.20 or 0.00461985 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.18 or 0.00415788 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

