BitGreen (BITG) Trading Up 16.6% Over Last Week

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. BitGreen has a total market cap of $3.23 million and $4,246.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitGreen has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00074915 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00047956 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.71 or 0.00282488 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00048617 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00034122 BTC.

About BitGreen

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

