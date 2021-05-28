Bitradio (BRO) Market Capitalization Achieves $45,822.86

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 34.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Bitradio has a market cap of $45,822.86 and approximately $81.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00010667 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00015017 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $291.72 or 0.00828986 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,997,825 coins and its circulating supply is 9,997,821 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

