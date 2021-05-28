BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 29.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 206,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 26,402 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 111.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $600,000.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

