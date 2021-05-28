BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,555,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 759,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.15% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $1,962,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.90.

MPWR stock opened at $342.57 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.73 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 93.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total value of $21,558,451.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,091,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,250,807.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total transaction of $1,570,377.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 324,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,386,430.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,888 shares of company stock worth $36,335,126. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

